Water Conservation Request Issued for Kalapana Area

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) issued an immediate water conservation request for the Kalapana area.

Due to equipment malfunctions, DWS is currently hauling all drinking water to meet customers’ water needs, thus asking residents and businesses to reduce water use by 25%.

Updates will be issued as necessary and may be viewed at www.hawaiidws.org.

Performing the following steps will help to conserve water:

· Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.

· Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

· Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, and brushing teeth.

· Reduce showering times.

· Use water-saving devices whenever possible.

· Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings.

Additional ways to conserve water can be found at www.hawaiidws.org.

All Kalapana-area agricultural customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigate only at night or during non-peak hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Call 808-961-8050 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: [email protected]