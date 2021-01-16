Road Closures, Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19. Highway 130 contraflow will resume operations on Jan. 19.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 4, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for Kilauea Avenue lane extension work.

SPONSORED VIDEO

KA‘Ū: Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 47 and 50, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KA‘Ū: Alternating, single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 57.5 and 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work at Hilea Bridge.

KONA: Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers119 and 122, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Single lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 23, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA: Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 20, on Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.