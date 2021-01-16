Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Teen

Hawai‘i Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13 year-old Kaʻū boy who was reported missing.

Murphy Paul is described as Marshallese, 4-feet-2 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with a dark complexion, having short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Friday on the 92-1500 block of Coral Parkway in Ocean View at 8 p.m., wearing a black long-sleeved jacket and brown shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Brandon Beasley of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at 808-939-2520.