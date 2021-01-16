Mayor Roth on the Mend After Suffering Heart Attack

Mayor Mitch Roth will remain at Hilo Medical Center through the weekend after suffering a hear attack a week ago.

Officials from the mayor’s office reported Friday Roth was on the mend and in a “selfie spirit,” taking a photo from his hospital bed.

“It’s been a tough week, but I feel like I’m on the mend,” Roth said Friday. “The outpouring of aloha and prayer from our community has been heard and felt – deeply. I’m not out of the woods yet, but the doctors say that I’m improving every day. I can’t thank my excellent staff enough for holding down the fort and stepping up to continue serving the people of Hawaiʻi County in my absence.”

On Jan. 11, Roth was in South Kohala when he suffered from the heart attack. He was initially taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital and later to HMC, where he was treated, and a stent implanted.

During Roth’s second evaluation, doctors have found him to be improving substantially and will continue monitoring his progress.

The mayor’s office will continue to provide regular updates on the mayor’s health.