Mayor Roth on the Mend After Suffering Heart Attack

By Big Island Now
January 16, 2021, 9:00 AM HST (Updated January 16, 2021, 8:49 AM)
×

Mayor Roth snapped a selfie from his hospital bed at HMC on Friday morning. He is reportedly on the mend after suffering a heart attack. (PC: Mayor Roth)

Mayor Mitch Roth will remain at Hilo Medical Center through the weekend after suffering a hear attack a week ago.

Officials from the mayor’s office reported Friday Roth was on the mend and in a “selfie spirit,” taking a photo from his hospital bed.

“It’s been a tough week, but I feel like I’m on the mend,” Roth said Friday. “The outpouring of aloha and prayer from our community has been heard and felt – deeply. I’m not out of the woods yet, but the doctors say that I’m improving every day. I can’t thank my excellent staff enough for holding down the fort and stepping up to continue serving the people of Hawaiʻi County in my absence.”

On Jan. 11, Roth was in South Kohala when he suffered from the heart attack. He was initially taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital and later to HMC, where he was treated, and a stent implanted.

SPONSORED VIDEO

During Roth’s second evaluation, doctors have found him to be improving substantially and will continue monitoring his progress.

The mayor’s office will continue to provide regular updates on the mayor’s health.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments