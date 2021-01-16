January 16, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 16 at 3:26AM HST until January 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead