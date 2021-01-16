High Surf Advisory Extended to Sunday Evening

5:23 AM HST Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST SUNDAY

* WHAT: Surf 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE: West-facing shores of the Big Island.

* WHEN: From noon today to 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Know your limits and seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities.