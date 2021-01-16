DOH Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 165 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 24,223. Two new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has increased to 143 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.6%.

A total of 11 new cases were identified on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 19,805

Hawai‘i: 2,066

Maui: 1,430

Kaua‘i: 172

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 619

A total of 1,604 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 320 people have died.