Statue Stolen in Hilo

Big Island authorities are investigating the theft of private property from a religious institution.

Officers on Friday said a statue was stolen from a building on Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. It was taken sometime between Monday night, Jan. 11 and Wednesday morning, Jan. 13, 2021. The statue is described as approximately 4 feet tall, made of cast concrete, and very heavy. Police ask anyone with any information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the statue to contact Lieutenant William Derr of the Hilo Community Policing Section via email at [email protected], or to call (808) 961-2350. Members of the public may also call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 with information. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.