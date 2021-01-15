State Tallies Another 150 COVID Cases Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 150 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 24,058. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has increased to 154 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.8%.

A total of five new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 19,691

Hawai‘i: 2,055

Maui: 1,400

Kaua‘i: 171

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 610

A total of 1,596 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 318 people have died.