Man Dies After Collision in HPP

Big Island police reported the second fatal crash of the year on Friday.

An unidentified man died following a two-vehicle collision on Jan. 15 in Hawaiian Paradise Park at the intersection of Maku‘u Drive and 24th Avenue.

Responding to a 3:59 p.m. traffic collision, police determined that a 2013 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on 24th Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign posted at the Maku‘u Drive intersection. The motorcyclist broadsided a 1999 Nissan Frontier truck that was traveling mauka on Maku‘u Drive, police said.

The motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 5:27 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier truck, a 67-year-old man from Hilo, was not injured.

Police investigating the traffic collision have determined that speed and inattention to driving are factors in this traffic collision. At this time, officers are unable to determine if alcohol or drugs are factors in the investigation.

The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, which is pending. Police ask for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has information to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or email [email protected].