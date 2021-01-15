Kailua-Kona Man Facing Multiple Property Crime Offenses in Hilo

A 23-year-old Kailua-Kona man is facing multiple offenses stemming from several criminal property damage incidents reported in downtown Hilo.

This arrest stems from incidents that occurred today. According to Hawai‘i Police, the first incident was reported early this morning when South Hilo patrol officers responded to a business on the 100 block of Kalakaua Street, where the owner told authorities an unknown person had thrown a rock at the business, damaging a window.

Officers conducted checks in the area and located four additional businesses with damaged windows in the downtown Hilo area, according to an HPD press release issued this afternoon. During the investigation, video surveillance captured an individual, later identified as Donchevell Makekau, throwing rocks at one of the businesses.

Makekau was located and arrested at 2:10 p.m. for an outstanding warrant and remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

The 23-year-old is now facing charges of burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery. The offenses face enhanced penalties as the alleged crimes were committed during the COVID-19 emergency proclamation.