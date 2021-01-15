January 15, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 15 at 3:56AM HST until January 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

