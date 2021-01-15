HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted Individuals

As of Friday Jan. 15, 2021, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

This is a portion of the larger official list from the department:

Emery S. Hanson Jr., 69, Holualoa

Jerome L. Hanson, 50, Hilo

James K. Hao, 31, Kailua-Kona

Jennerine Happy, 26, Hilo

Owen P. Harbison, 38, Hilo

Von M. Harbottle, 57, Hilo

Harkuo Harbour, 21, Honolulu, HI

Duncan E. Hardee, 32, North Kohala

Joseph Harder, 53, Hawi

Kenneth M. Hardy, 48, Na‘alheu

Stephen C. Hargrave, 49, Kailua-Kona

Kimberly S. Harkins, 51, Kailua-Kona

Joanne N. Harlan, 58, Hilo

Jon Harlan, 66, Round Rock, TX

Michael L. Harlan, 51, Kailua-Kona

Robert J. Harms, 65, Lompoc, CA

Jacob G.G. Harp, 33, Kamuela

Robert D. Harper, 35, Hilo

David T. Harrell, 68, Hilo

Brett W.S.L. Harrington, 25, Kurtistown

Henry L. Harris Jr., 40, Hilo

Dan M. Harris, 68, Kea‘au

Daniel Harris, 31, Kea‘au

Daniel V. Harris, 56, Keauhou

Douglas M. Harris, 57, Pāhoa

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.