HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted Individuals

HPD Releases Names of 25 Wanted IndividualsJanuary 15, 2021, 10:11 AM HST (Updated January 15, 2021, 10:11 AM)
As of Friday Jan. 15, 2021, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.
This is a portion of the larger official list from the department:
Emery S. Hanson Jr., 69, Holualoa
Jerome L. Hanson, 50, Hilo
James K. Hao, 31, Kailua-Kona
Jennerine Happy, 26, Hilo
Owen P. Harbison, 38, Hilo
Von M. Harbottle, 57, Hilo
Harkuo Harbour, 21, Honolulu, HI
Duncan E. Hardee, 32, North Kohala
Joseph Harder, 53, Hawi
Kenneth M. Hardy, 48, Na‘alheu
Stephen C. Hargrave, 49, Kailua-Kona
Kimberly S. Harkins, 51, Kailua-Kona
Joanne N. Harlan, 58, Hilo
Jon Harlan, 66, Round Rock, TX
Michael L. Harlan, 51, Kailua-Kona
Robert J. Harms, 65, Lompoc, CA
Jacob G.G. Harp, 33, Kamuela
Robert D. Harper, 35, Hilo
David T. Harrell, 68, Hilo
Brett W.S.L. Harrington, 25, Kurtistown
Henry L. Harris Jr., 40, Hilo
Dan M. Harris, 68, Kea‘au
Daniel Harris, 31, Kea‘au
Daniel V. Harris, 56, Keauhou
Douglas M. Harris, 57, Pāhoa
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.