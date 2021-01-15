High Surf Advisory Extended Through This Evening

A high surf advisory has been extended through this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The advisory is from Hawī in North Kohala along the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna. Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected with the most danger this morning when the tide is the highest.

Beachgoers should expect higher than normal surf, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

There are no closures at this time but be aware that beach and road closures may occur at any time. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if entering the water.