County Seeks Applicants for Temporary Summer Jobs

Job applications are now available for a temporary summer employment working the 2021 Summer Fun Program.

Applicants must have current First Aid certification, submit a completed Summer Fun application, and be available to work June 3 through July 16, 2021. Summer Fun starts June 7, 2021, following a mandatory two-day training period for all temporary employees.

Summer Fun applications are available online here. Applications can also be picked up at the Recreation Division Office at 799 Pi‘ilani Street in Hilo, and various County gymnasiums located around the island.

Completed applications must be filed with the Recreation Division or postmarked by Feb. 12, 2021.