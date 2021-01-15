1 Man in Custody After Pāhoa Standoff Ends Peacefully

A man in his mid-60s was arrested after a 22-hour standoff with Hawai‘i Police ended peacefully this morning in Pāhoa.

Authorities were initially called to a residence on Plumeria Street in the Nānāwale Subdivision at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday on a report of reckless endangering with a weapon. HPD Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins told Big Island Now this afternoon it was reportedly a domestic incident.

During HPD’s initial response on Thursday, several residents in the area were evacuated and many were not able to return to their homes until this morning.

Amon-Wilkins said the standoff ended peacefully at around 11:30 a.m.

Nānāwale resident Jacob Walker said police came to the neighborhood at around 2 p.m. and told him and several of his neighbors to leave. He estimated at least 14 houses were evacuated.

Throughout the night, Walker said he heard shots fired, adding no police fired their weapons.

Not knowing the incident would be ongoing, Walker said he slept in his car at the police blockade.

“We didn’t know it was going to go on this long so we didn’t have food, water, blankets or jackets,” Walker explained. “It’s not been the best night, but I’m not upset police are keeping people safe — it’s unfortunate how it’s all went down.”

Walker has since been able to return home.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.