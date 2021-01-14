Largest Surf of Season Possible This Weekend, Surf Advisory Issued for Big Island

National Weather Service: 3:44 AM HST, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

WHAT: Surf of 12 to 16 feet along north-facing shores of the Big Island.

WHEN: Until 6 AM HST Friday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

The combination of large surf coinciding with peak monthly high tides may worsen beach erosion along

shorelines exposed to north swell during the early morning hours.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

The current northwest swell is projected to make way for an even larger swell set to arrive by Friday evening, which could bring with it the largest and most treacherous surf of the season.