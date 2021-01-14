Largest Surf of Season Possible This Weekend, Surf Advisory Issued for Big Island

Largest Surf of Season Possible This Weekend, Surf Advisory Issued for Big IslandJanuary 14, 2021, 7:01 AM HST (Updated January 14, 2021, 7:01 AM)
National Weather Service: 3:44 AM HST, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY
WHAT: Surf of 12 to 16 feet along north-facing shores of the Big Island.
WHEN: Until 6 AM HST Friday.
IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
The combination of large surf coinciding with peak monthly high tides may worsen beach erosion along
shorelines exposed to north swell during the early morning hours.
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
The current northwest swell is projected to make way for an even larger swell set to arrive by Friday evening, which could bring with it the largest and most treacherous surf of the season.