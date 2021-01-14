January 14, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 14 at 3:52AM HST until January 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

:

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Kohala

:

South Big Island

:

Puna

:

Waikoloa

:

Looking Ahead