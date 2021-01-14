January 14, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 14, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 14, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 14, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
:
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Kohala
:
South Big Island
:
Puna
:
Waikoloa
:
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov