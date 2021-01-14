Agricultural Grant Program Accepting Applications

The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) Market Development Branch is now accepting grant proposals under the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) for fiscal year 2021.

This block grant program under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is administered through HDOA and aims to strengthen markets and expand economic opportunities for local and regional farmers and producers. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery (floriculture) crops.

The grant program is open to nonprofit organizations, local, state, and federal government entities, for-profit organizations, universities and individuals for projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. To be eligible to participate, applicants must reside in the state, or their business or educational affiliation must be registered in Hawai`i.

To be eligible for a grant, projects must enhance the competitiveness of Hawai`i-grown specialty crops in either the domestic or foreign markets. Preference will be given to projects that measurably increase the production and/or consumption of specialty crops, foster the development of fledging crops and organic operations for Hawai`i specialty crop farmers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Proposals in amounts ranging from $10,000 to $40,000 per project will be considered with higher amounts considered for projects with extraordinary statewide benefit or exceptional merit and benefit to the specialty crop industry. Projects shall be completed within 24 months. Matching funds, either in-kind or cash, are not required. However, applicants are encouraged to provide evidence of matching funds, either in-kind or cash, which will be calculated into the scoring criteria. With these applications, they are also accepting letters of support from project partners and supporters describing their commitment as a partner or their level of support.

To submit a proposal, go to the Hawai`i Awards & Notices Data System website at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/.The closing date for proposals is noon on Feb. 12, 2021.

To assist grant applicants, the Market Development Branch is hosting a webinar on the application process via Zoom on Jan. 14, 2021, from 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Topic: HDOA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and Market Development Programs

Date & Time: Jan. 14, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91224440792?pwd=UWszSmYzejlLUHo3dldqWnZKSnI4UT09

Meeting ID: 912 2444 0792

Passcode: HDOAMDB

To view a USDA video overview of the program, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ad-VFlScTQ

Questions regarding this grant may be directed to the MDB at [email protected] or (808) 973-9595.

This grant program should not be confused with HDOA’s Micro-Grant Program for small-scale agriculture which will be announced later in Jan. 2021.