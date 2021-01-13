Police Seek Help Finding Runaway Teen

Hawai‘i Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old Hilo boy, who was reported missing as a runaway.

Scott Kapeli-Spencer was last seen in Hilo on Jan. 9, 2021, around 8 p.m. He is described as being 5 feet tall, approximately 190 pounds with brown eyes and dark curly hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.