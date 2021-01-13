DUI Arrests Up Big in Early 2021

Big Island police officers arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 45 DUI arrests compared with 22 during the same period last year. This is an increase of 104.5%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 6 11 Puna 4 7 Kaʻu 1 1 Kona 14 25 South Kohala 1 1 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 26 45

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 16 major accidents so far this year compared with 36 during the same period last year, a decrease of 55.6%.

To date, there has been one fatal crash resulting in one fatality compared with one fatal crash resulting in one fatality for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.