DOH Reports 106 New Cases of COVID Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 106 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 23,733. Three new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average remains above 184 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of approximately 3.2%.

A total of four new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 19,462

Hawai‘i: 2,037

Maui: 1,342

Kaua‘i: 169

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 592

A total of 1,580 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 312 people have died.