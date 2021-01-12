Resurfacing Work to Disrupt Hilo Traffic Over Coming Weeks

The County Department of Public Works Highways Maintenance Division is resurfacing Kapiʻolani St. between Waianuenue Ave. and Mohouli St.

The Highways Division expects to complete the job by Friday, Jan. 22, according to a county press release. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

While the work is being performed, traffic will be reduced to one lane of alternating travel. Traffic control personnel will direct traffic, and there will be message boards alerting motorists about the roadwork. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone.

Access to the police station and licensing department will be through the Hāmākua (side) entrance on Jan. 13 and 14, and through the Puna (side) entrance on Jan. 15 and 16. Both entrances will be open on all other days.

Any changes to the current schedule will be communicated. Changes in the schedule would result in changes to the public’s overall dates of impact, including dates of modified access to the police station and licensing department.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Department of Public Works Highways Maintenance Division at 808-961-8349.