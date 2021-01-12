Queen’s in N. Hawai‘i Offers Vaccines to Expanded Demographics

Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital has moved to the second stage of coronavirus vaccination on the island, which qualifies several more demographics for inoculation.

The hospital announced Tuesday that it is now offering vaccines to those included in tier 1B, such as those 75 years of age or older, as well as essential workers whose duties require they frequently operate within six feet of the public or co-workers.

Examples of these employees are first responders, corrections officers, emergency service dispatchers, critical transportation infrastructure workers (at harbors or docks, along with public transit), teachers, childcare professionals and educational support staff, essential government personal at all levels from local to federal, US postal service employees, and those who work in critical utilities like energy and water.

The vaccination clinic is located on the hospital’s Waimea campus in the Annex building. Appointments are available Monday through Friday. Those interested may call the hospital at 808-881-4668 to make an appointment.

Those people outside of tier 1A or 1B are asked to follow news regarding vaccination availability for other groups.