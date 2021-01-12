Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Hilo Woman

By Big Island Now
January 12, 2021, 9:03 AM HST (Updated January 12, 2021, 9:03 AM)
Danielle Alexa Jean

Hawai‘i Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old Hilo woman.

Danielle Alexa Jean has not been seen since the middle of December 2020 and her family on the mainland is concerned for her welfare.

Jean is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and short afro-style brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jean to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2252 or email [email protected]

