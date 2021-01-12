Kealakekua Library Temporarily Closing for Construction

Kealakekua Public Library and its bookdrop will be temporarily closed for construction starting Jan. 19, 2021.

Construction to replace the current wastewater system is estimated to be completed by mid-March, 2021. During construction, the Kailua-Kona Public Library will remain open and librarieshawaii.org offers access to a variety of resources with a library card.

The last day for Kealakekua Public Library patrons to pick up their requests will be Friday, Jan. 15th. For information regarding the closure, call the Kealakekua Public Library at 808-323-7585. For more information about branch hours and phone numbers, visit librarieshawaii.org.