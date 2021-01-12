Kamehameha Schools New Program Will Help Local Agricultural Businesses

Kamehameha Schools (KS) has launched a new agricultural competition to help established local farms and food system organizations grow their businesses.

The competition, named Mahi‘ai Scale-up, is a component of KS’ Mahi‘ai a Ola program, which seeks to improve Hawai‘i’s food resiliency and security. The competition invites established farmers, distributors, processors and aggregator to submit proposals that will expand their businesses in new and creative ways.

All food systems businesses are welcome to apply. The application deadline is Feb. 11, 2021.

“Kamehameha Schools is focused on supporting Hawaiʻi’s food system, aiming to produce more healthy, affordable local food for all and develop career pathways for ʻōiwi leaders to foster a resilient economy. With this year’s Mahi‘ai Scale-up, we plan to support agricultural businesses to expand their operations in areas that will increase production and connect products with consumers,” said KS Vice President of Community & ‘Āina Resiliency Kā‘eo Duarte.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and The Kohala Center (TKC) are partnering with KS to provide participants with business training and wraparound services.

CNHA will provide participants with business training through a special edition of its KūHana Business Program focused on food system businesses. The 10-week intensive program will offer technical assistance services and various courses to help participants grow and strengthen their businesses.

“The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is proud to be a partner with Kamehameha Schools’ Mahi‘ai Scale-Up competition. As we leverage our community resources, we are thrilled to be able to support the KūHana – Food Systems Edition Cohort in an effort to uplift our ag economy, which is of great importance now more than ever,” CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis said.

TKC will collaborate with the Mahi‘ai Scale-up cohort and walk them through wraparound business services to support their operations and business plan development.

“Like our partners at KS, we seek deeper pilina with the ‘āina by working with and as mahi‘ai,” said Cheryl Ka‘uhane Lupenui, president and chief executive officer of TKC. “As part of a caring and supportive community food system, we assist local food producers in making a living that is firmly grounded in and of Hawai‘i.”

Mahi‘ai a Ola is an initiative that provides an opportunity to increase agricultural awareness in support of the farming industry, while reinvigorating innovation, community connections and a commitment to future generations. Mahi‘ai a Ola is made up of three programs:

Mahiʻai Match-Up & Scale-Up: Business plan competitions to start or scale agricultural businesses.

Mahi‘ai a Ao: Scholarship awards for various agriculture-related educational programs, in partnership with the Pauahi Foundation.

MahiX: An open innovation challenge seeking cooperative solutions to Hawai‘i’s most pressing agricultural issues.

To apply for Mahi‘ai Scale-up go to https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/kuhana. To learn more about Mahi‘ai a Ola, visit www.ksbe.edu/mahiai.