January 12, 2021 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 4:51PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead