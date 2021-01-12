DOH Reports Another Day of Triple-Digit COVID Numbers

By Big Island Now
January 12, 2021, 12:05 PM HST (Updated January 12, 2021, 12:05 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 114 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 23,627. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average remains above 180 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of approximately 3.3%.

A total of four new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 19,389
Hawai‘i: 2,030
Maui: 1,331
Kaua‘i: 167
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 25
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 579

A total of 1,561 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 309 people have died.

