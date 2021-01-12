Coastal Flooding Expected Through Thursday

6:23 AM HST Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

NUISANCE COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THROUGH THURSDAY

High astronomical tides and higher than predicted ocean water levels will combine to produce nuisance coastal flooding through Thursday morning. This will occur around the time of high tide in the early morning hours. Water levels will gradually lower Friday through the weekend.

Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, some minor coastal erosion, and salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.

Visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for information about predicted astronomical tides and observed water levels in your area.