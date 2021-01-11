Mayor Roth Recovering at HMC After Suffering a Heart Attack

Mayor Mitch Roth remains at Hilo Medical Center where he is recovering after suffering a heart attack on Saturday evening in South Kohala.

A second evaluation is underway as doctors continue to monitor his condition. Officials say Roth is in good spirits.

The mayor was transported to North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and later to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated, and a stent implanted.

“My wife Noriko and I are humbled by the outpouring of support and aloha we have received from our island community,” Roth said Monday. “I would like to mahalo all of the staff here at Hilo Medical Center who have shown me excellent care, and I am confident that I will be back to full health very soon. In the meantime, I know my team will continue to work tirelessly to serve our community in my stead.”

The mayor’s office will provide regular updates on Roth’s health.