House Introduces Article of Impeachment Against President Trump

House Democrats have introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump for his role in inciting the violence that occurred during an attack on the United States Capitol Building Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Leadership brought forth the article of “Incitement of Insurrection” Monday, while also pressing a resolution demanding Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th amendment to oust Trump from office just days before President-Elect Joe Biden is set to supplant him.

Republican lawmakers blocked the resolution, which forces a full vote on the measure. That vote is expected to occur Tuesday. Democrats believe the resolution will pass through the House. If it does, they said the clock will start on 24 hours for Pence to intervene before the article of impeachment noted above is moved to the House floor.

More support for impeachment than ever before has been reported throughout the ranks of GOP lawmakers in the wake of the attack on the Capitol Building, which resulted in five related deaths including those of two Capitol Police officers.

While the president did not participate in the actions taken by a riotous mob of his supporters, several of whom have now been arrested on various charges, he has been widely accused from both sides of the aisle of using language that incited the attack.

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told the group earlier in the day Wednesday, then urged them to march down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol.

If Trump is impeached, he will be the only president in US history to face the measure on two separate occasions. While a hypothetical Senate vote on his removal from office wouldn’t likely occur until after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, impeaching Trump after the fact would still have consequences. Namely, he would never be allowed to hold federal public office again.

Political experts have cast doubt on the notion that the Senate would vote for such an outcome, should a vote occur, as it would require a super majority of 67 votes for removal. However, Democratic lawmakers say the issue is greater than its potential outcome.

“Whether impeachment can pass the United States Senate is not the issue,” said Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer. “The issue is we have a president who most of us believe participated in encouraging an insurrection and attack on this building, and on democracy and trying to subvert the counting of the presidential ballot.”

A House vote on impeachment could come as early as Wednesday.