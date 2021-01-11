Hawai‘i to Receive More Than $95 Million in COVID Aid

More than $95 million is headed to Hawai‘i in coronavirus aid.

The money is part of a new round of federal funding to support the state’s COVID-19 mitigation programs. It will be used for the purposes of vaccination, testing, contact tracing, surveillance, containment, and other mitigation activities.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This money will go directly into making sure the vaccine gets into arms of Hawai‘i healthcare workers, seniors, and everyone else as soon as possible, while also helping us stop the spread of the virus,” said Hawai‘i Senator Brian Schatz, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We will continue working to make sure our state has the resources it needs to vaccinate everybody and keep our communities safe.”

The state is expected to receive $12,793,611 for vaccination and $81,495,303 for testing and contact tracing from this round of funding. More federal funds under the new COVID relief law to support these critical public health activities are expected in the near future.

Last month, Hawai‘i also received $558,492 for COVID-19 vaccine distribution from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and $1,121,000 for testing and contact tracing from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.