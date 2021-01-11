DOH Reports 172 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 172 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 23,513. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 189 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.3%.

A total of 20 new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 19,306

Hawai‘i: 2,026

Maui: 1,310

Kaua‘i: 167

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 573

A total of 1,560 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 309 people have died.