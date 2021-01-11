Car Crash in HPP Leaves 1 Person Dead

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision Jan. 9 that left one person dead.

Hawai‘i Police officers responded to the incident at 4:16 p.m. at the intersection of Maku’u Drive and 2nd Avenue. Through the course of their investigation, they determined a male driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, with a removable top, was traveling east on Maku’u Drive at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line at the 2nd Avenue intersection and struck a utility pole on the west bound shoulder.

The driver was ejected from the Jeep as it flipped and came to a rest on its roof, police stated in a press release Monday.

The male was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

“Police investigating the traffic collision have determined that speed was a factor in this traffic collision and that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt,” police stated. “At this time, police have not determined if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.”

This is the first fatal traffic collision of 2021 compared to one fatal traffic collision during this time last year. The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, which is pending.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has information to contact Officer Blayne Matsui at 808-961-2339 or via email [email protected] Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.