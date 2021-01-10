S. Kohala Water Conservation Notice Cancelled

A water conservation notice previously in effect for portions of South Kohala is cancelled immediately. Normal water use may now resume.

The Department of Water Supply reminds everyone that safe drinking water is a finite resource that should be used efficiently and wisely.

To learn more about water conservation, visit www.hawaiidws.org. For more information, call 808-961-8050 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or send an email to [email protected].