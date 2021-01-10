January 10, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 10 at 3:26AM HST until January 11 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Looking Ahead