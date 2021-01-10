HPD Seeks Missing Big Island Woman

HPD Seeks Missing Big Island WomanJanuary 10, 2021, 9:14 AM HST (Updated January 10, 2021, 9:14 AM)
Big Island police are searching for a missing Hilo woman.
Danielle A. Jean, 31, was last seen in Hilo on Dec. 22, 2020. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with a dark complexion, short black hair, and brown eyes. Authorities were unable to provide a picture at this time.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 immediately, as she may be in danger. .