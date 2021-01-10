High Surf Warning Closes Big Island Beaches

Massive surf is now pounding the Big Island and will continue to do so through the rest of Sunday.

The National Weather Service has elevated the high surf advisory for north-facing shores of the Big Island to a high surf warning through this evening. Dangerous surf with 20 to 25 foot waves is expected.

A high surf warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.

Due to the high surf warning, the following are issued:

Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach parks are closed until further notice. Expect additional closures on the Hamakua Coast and in Hilo Sunday.

No roads are closed at this time.

Heed instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.

