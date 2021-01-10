High Surf Advisory Extended For Big Island

High Surf Advisory Extended For Big IslandJanuary 10, 2021, 4:05 PM HST (Updated January 10, 2021, 4:05 PM)
The National Weather Service has extended a high surf warning for the Big Island through 6 a.m. Monday morning.
NWS elevated a high surf advisory for north-facing shores of the Big Island to a high surf warning on Sunday. Dangerous surf with 20 to 25 foot waves is expected.
A high surf warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.
Due to the high surf warning, the following are issued:
- Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach parks are closed until further notice. Expect additional closures on the Hamakua Coast and in Hilo that may stretch through Monday.
- No roads were closed as of Sunday afternoon.
- Heed instructions of ocean safety personnel.
Stay tuned to Big Island Now and KAPA, KBIG, and The BEAT radio stations for updates and changes in conditions.