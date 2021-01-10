HFD Quell Flames in Unpermitted Pahoa Structure

Members of the Hawai‘i Fire Department on Sunday doused a blaze that claimed an unpermitted structure in Pahoa.

Firefighters responded to a 6:24 a.m. call to Koloa Maoli Street where they found a decayed and wooden dwelling with a metal roof, roughly 20×20 feet in size, consumed by flames. Upon their arrival, the walls were already burned down and most of the floor burned away, according to an HFD report.

The structure was located far into the the approximately 3-5 acre property and could not be seen from the roadway. The fire was contained to the already-involved structure, HFD said. The owner of the property remains unknown.

No occupants were found on scene and there were no injuries reported. HELCO was not advised as no power lines went to the structure. HFD units returned to quarters after overhaul and wet down of surrounding brush, leaving the scene in the care of the Hawai‘i Police Department.