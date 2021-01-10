COVID Surge Continues, as Big Island Tops 2,000 Confirmed Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 200 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 23,341. Multiple new COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average has now increased to 175 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 3.3%.

A total of 12 new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 19,198

Hawai‘i: 2,006

Maui: 1,277

Kaua‘i: 166

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 563

A total of 1,558 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 309 people have died.