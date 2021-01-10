Brown Bag Lunch Series to Feature HFD Veteran as Speaker

Hawai‘i Fire Department veteran Robert Perreira will be this month’s speaker for a Brown Bag Lunch series hosted by the nonprofit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center.

The free talk, which will take place over Zoom on Jan. 21, is part of the nonprofit’s series of “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.” Perreira will speak on the topic of “The TLCs of Leadership: Transparency, Lawfulness, Compassion.”

The talk will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Click here to register.

“Dealing with personnel challenges in the workplace is always a difficult thing,” Perreira says. “As a leader, developing the TLCs – transparency, lawfulness, compassion – goes a long way in helping with the culture and atmosphere of your organization.”

Perreira is a 25 year veteran for HFD, will talk about how to implement the TLCs to bring peace and allow for effective solutions to develop.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Fire Chief in July 2020, Perreira served as Battalion of the Fire Prevention Bureau and was then promoted to Assistant Fire Chief of the Support Services Division. In 2008, he and his K9 partner, Kaimi, became Hawai‘i’s first Arson K9 Team. Perreira is married to his wife, Delilah, and they have six children and ten grandchildren.

For more information, on the Brown Bag Series contact Ku‘ikahi Program Manager Majidah Lebarre at 808-935-7844 ext. 3 or [email protected] Or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.