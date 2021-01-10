Big Island Mayor Hospitalized After Emergency Stent Placement

Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth was hospitalized over the weekend with chest pains.

Roth was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital Saturday night after reporting discomfort in his chest. He was subsequently transported to Hilo Medical Center, where doctors implanted a stent. Stent placement is a common surgical procedure to unclog a narrowing or blocked artery.

No more information was provided, and it is unclear if the mayor will require further treatment. Doctors are still evaluating Roth, and the county said in a press release that updates will be provided accordingly.

“I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers at this time,” said Mayor Roth. “I have had excellent treatment from the moment I began to feel discomfort, and would especially like to thank our Hawaiʻi County first responders for their adept response and care. My wife Noriko and I look forward to a speedy recovery and are confident that Lee [Lord] will do a phenomenal job as acting Mayor.”

County law mandates that Lord, who Roth named managing director when selecting his cabinet, steps into the role of mayor as long as Roth is incapacitated.

“I look forward to representing you honestly and with integrity in the absence of Mayor Roth,” Lord said. “My wife Linda and I are praying for a speedy recovery for Mitch [Mayor Roth] and look forward to his return.”