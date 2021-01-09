Overnight Backcountry Camping Sites Reopen at HVNP

Overnight backcountry camping sites in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park have reopened.

Backcountry camping sites were temporarily closed due to the eruption that began on Dec. 20, 2020. Sites now available for overnight use include:

ʻĀpua Point

Keauhou

Halapē

Kaʻaha

Mauna Loa Summit Cabin

Puʻu ʻUlaʻula (Red Hill) Cabin

Nāpau

Pepeiao Cabin

Permits are required for all overnight camping in the backcountry and are available from the Backcountry Office. For more information about the backcountry, permits, and safety, visit https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/hike_bc.htm.