January 09, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead