January 09, 2021 Weather Forecast

January 09, 2021 Weather ForecastJanuary 9, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 9, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov