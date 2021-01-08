Urgent: Missing Person in Possible Danger

The Hawaii Police Department has released an urgent message about a missing person who may be in danger.

Gabriel DeSilva, a 71-year-old male was last seen on Kupuna Street near Mohouli Street in Hilo on Friday at approximately 10 a.m. DeSilva is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 143 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium length hair, and no facial hair. He was last seen in a green, button down shirt with blue jeans and black tennis shores. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or dial 911 immediately.