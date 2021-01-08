Repairs Complete on Heavily Trafficked Bridge

The Wailuku Bridge is again functional for traffic in all directions.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced that the emergency repairs on the Wailuku Bridge, also known as the Singing Bridge, located on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) between Waianuenue Avenue and Pukihae Street have been completed.

Traffic flow on the bridge for both Honoka‘a- and Hilo-bound travelers was restored as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The need for the emergency repairs to the makai bridge girders (the beams supporting the deck) was found as crews worked on spall repairs to the deck of the bridge in September 2020. The structural repair work is now complete and the final painting of the girders is scheduled to be finished by the end of January. The previously announced closures and Hilo-bound detour via Wainaku Drive are no longer necessary.