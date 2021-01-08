PUA Payments Coming, DLIR Says

More unemployment benefits are expected to be paid out in the coming days.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced Friday that programming updates and federal funding has allowed the department to initiate benefit payments for PUA claimants that have certified eligible claims for the week ending Jan. 2, 2021, which will process over the weekend.

The $300 plus-up is included in the payments for PUA claimants. Eligible claimants that certify claims on Sunday, Jan. 9 for the week ending Jan. 8 will also have their claims processed, including the $300 plus-up, and receive payment midweek.

The department said in a release that it is working to build additional programs within its unemployment computer system to process the other revised federal benefits and bring much-needed relief to eligible claimants. Any benefits delayed will be paid retroactively if necessary and claimants will be made whole.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The DLIR will make announcements via its website, news releases, in the unemployment insurance portal, and at https://twitter.com/HI_DLIR as it implements provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill.

None of the benefits described above, nor unemployment benefits of any kind, are available to employees who are terminated for cause, quit their job without good cause, refuse to return to work, or refuse to receive full-time pay. Attempts to collect benefit payments in these situations could be viewed as fraudulent. Investigation of job separation is part of the eligibility determination process.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues, visit the FAQ section.