Leader of Hawai‘i ‘Proud Boys’ Faction Arrested For Role in DC Riot

The leader of the Hawai‘i chapter of the “Proud Boys” has been arrested for his participation in the riot at the Capitol Building Wednesday in Washington DC.

Nicholas Ochs was arrested Thursday night in Honolulu at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. A criminal complaint was unsealed Friday in federal court in the District of Columbia charging Ochs with unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds. His initial appearance will be in federal court in Honolulu.

Hello from the Capital lol pic.twitter.com/H1Axdou708 — Dictator of Hawaii Elect Nick Ochs (@OchsForHawaii) January 6, 2021

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to court filings, the charge stems from Ochs’s unlawful entry into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. The government will seek his removal to the District of Columbia to face this charge, as the case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The charge in the complaint is an allegation, and Ochs is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. However, he has posted evidence of his presence in the Capitol Building on his social media accounts and captioned that evidence with his location.

Ochs mounted a run for the Hawai‘i State House of Representatives in 2020 on the Republican ticket but failed to win election.